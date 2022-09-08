Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Energi has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $160,969.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00101818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00071312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033967 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000290 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,292,834 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

