Energo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,795.00 (TSL)

Energo (TSL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Energo has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Energo coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $102,894.93 and approximately $11,795.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

