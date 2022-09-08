EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.94.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

EngageSmart Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1,031.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 96,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,593,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

