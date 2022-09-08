EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.94.
Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
EngageSmart Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1,031.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $38.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 96,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,593,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
