Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

EGHSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Enghouse Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

