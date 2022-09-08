Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $507.26 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $507.26 million and approximately $37.73 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,121.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00037703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134495 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023013 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.