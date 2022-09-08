Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after buying an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after buying an additional 174,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,553 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,153. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Guggenheim raised their price target on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $316.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $318.22. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.96 and its 200-day moving average is $205.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

