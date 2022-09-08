EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Shares Gap Down to $88.75

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.75, but opened at $86.47. EnPro Industries shares last traded at $86.31, with a volume of 1,612 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.