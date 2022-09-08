Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

