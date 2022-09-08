Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.4% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.17.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.