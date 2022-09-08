Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,972,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,925,000 after buying an additional 858,481 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,422,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,076,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 165,849 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 38.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 441,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 122,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $418.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVC. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

