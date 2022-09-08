Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,090 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $337,000.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

