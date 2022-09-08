Enzyme 1-Day Volume Hits $5.75 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $22.53 or 0.00116626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $45.93 million and $5.75 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Enzyme

Enzyme is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

