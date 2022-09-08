EOS (EOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $706.40 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00008300 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $706.40 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,080,190 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

