Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $2,375.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00037633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00134711 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022901 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,904,424 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech.

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

