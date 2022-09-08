EpiK Protocol Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $262,028.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,665.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.02 or 0.06015210 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00876523 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016035 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Coin Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
EpiK Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.