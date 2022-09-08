EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $81.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on EQB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

EQB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $39.19 on Monday. EQB has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

