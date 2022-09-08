EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Up 11%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shares shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.25. 32,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,814,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EQRx in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EQRx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQRx

EQRx Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQRX. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.