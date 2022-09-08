EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Up 11%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shares shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.25. 32,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,814,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EQRx in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EQRx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.
EQRx Stock Up 2.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQRx
EQRx Company Profile
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQRx (EQRX)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.