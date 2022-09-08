Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) PT Lowered to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 397.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Equillium Stock Performance
Shares of EQ opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Equillium has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium
Equillium Company Profile
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equillium (EQ)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.