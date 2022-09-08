Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) PT Lowered to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 397.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Equillium Stock Performance

Shares of EQ opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Equillium has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

Equillium Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,749 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

