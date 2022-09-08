Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $38.89

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.89, but opened at $37.83. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 34,002 shares trading hands.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,942,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

