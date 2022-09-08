Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.