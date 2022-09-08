Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 3,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 482,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Erasca Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Get Erasca alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Erasca during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.