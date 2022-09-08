Eska (ESK) Tops One Day Volume of $14,226.00

Eska (ESK) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Eska has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Eska coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Eska has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eska Profile

Eska is a coin. The official website for Eska is eskacoin.com. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eska

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eska directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eska should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eska using one of the exchanges listed above.

