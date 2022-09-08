Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.02 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $36.73 or 0.00190137 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $5.02 billion and $1.48 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,320.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.53 or 0.08449893 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00025949 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00300907 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.58 or 0.00784592 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00664176 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001245 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00275142 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,768,195 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is www.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.