Ethereum (ETH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.92 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,630.93 or 0.08456511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $199.45 billion and approximately $17.92 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,293,648 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts (applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference). In the Ethereum protocol and blockchain, there is a price for each operation. In order to have anything transferred or executed by the network, you have to consume or burn Gas. Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency is Ether (ETH) and it is used to pay for computation time and transaction fees.The introductory whitepaper was originally published in 2013 by Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, the project was crowdfunded during August 2014 by fans all around the world and launched in 2015. Ethereum is developed and maintained by ETHDEV with contributions from minds across the globe. There is an Ecosystem Support Program which is a branch of the Ethereum Foundation focused on supporting projects and entities within the greater Ethereum community to promote the success and growth of the ecosystem. Multiple startups work with the Ethereum blockchain covering areas in: DeFi, NFTs, Ethereum Name Service, Wallets, Scaling, etc.The launch of Ethereum is a process divided into 4 main phases: Frontier, Homestead, Metropolis and Serenity.Ethereum 2.0, also known as Serenity, is the final phase of Ethereum, it aims to solve the decentralized scaling challenge. A naive way to solve Ethereum's problems would be to make it more centralized. But decentralization is too important, as it gives Ethereum censorship resistance, openness, data privacy and near-unbreakable security.The Eth2 upgrades will make Ethereum scalable, secure, and decentralized. Sharding will make Ethereum more scalable by increasing transactions per second while decreasing the power needed to run a node and validate the chain. The beacon chain will make Ethereum secure by coordinating validators across shards. And staking will lower the barrier to participation, creating a larger – more decentralized – network.The beacon chain will also introduce proof-of-stake to Ethereum. Ethereum is moving to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism from proof-of-work (PoW). This was always the plan as it's a key part of the community's strategy to scale Ethereum via the Eth2 upgrades. However, getting PoS right is a big technical challenge and not as straightforward as using PoW to reach consensus across the networkKeep up with Ethereum upgradesFor ETH holders and Dapp users, this has no impact whatsoever, however, for users wishing to get involved, there are ways to participate in Ethereum and future Eth2-related efforts. Get involved in Eth 2.0Blockchain data provided by: Etherchain (Main Source), Blockchair (Backup), and Etherscan (Total Supply only).”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.