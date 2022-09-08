Ethernity Chain Price Hits $6.16 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $82.74 million and $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for about $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.97 or 0.99823587 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,694.26 or 0.24252058 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

QUINT (QUINT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030218 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Chain (XCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ethernity Chain is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

