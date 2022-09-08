Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,320 shares of company stock worth $10,959,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

