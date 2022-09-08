EUNO (EUNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,290.00

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,290.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00254932 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,644,726,311 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

