EUNO Trading Up 24.7% This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1,290.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00254932 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,644,726,311 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.