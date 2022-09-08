Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Euronav Trading Down 5.4 %

Euronav stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. Analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile



Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

