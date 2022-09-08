Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.48

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.48 and last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 3097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.
A number of brokerages have commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
