Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.48

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.48 and last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 3097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 474,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 259,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 513,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,236,000 after acquiring an additional 227,237 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

