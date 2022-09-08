Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.52. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on EVLO. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
