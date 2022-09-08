Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.52. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 119.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 50,427,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,401,000 after buying an additional 27,397,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 101.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,185,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 270.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,728 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 255,576 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,336,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EVLO. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

