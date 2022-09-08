Evercore ISI Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $140.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Evercore ISI to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.89.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 3.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Five Below by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

