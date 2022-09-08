Evercore ISI Lowers Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $26.50

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $26.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

