Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,794,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.09% of Everest Re Group worth $842,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Everest Re Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everest Re Group Price Performance

RE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

RE stock opened at $281.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $248.63 and a one year high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.95.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

