EvidenZ (BCDT) Hits Market Cap of $2.97 Million

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $1,777.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

