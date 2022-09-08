Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

EIFZF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.75.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $34.45 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

