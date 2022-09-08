Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Exelon were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2,068.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

