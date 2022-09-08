Exen Coin (BTXN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.63 Million

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Exen Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001432 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Exen Coin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Exen Coin has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $239,430.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00577112 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00866758 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017224 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000315 BTC.
Exen Coin Coin Profile
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Exen Coin Coin Trading
