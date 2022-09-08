ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.83.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $171.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $179.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after acquiring an additional 674,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 804,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.