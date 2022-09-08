ExNetwork Token (EXNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,168.00

ExNetwork Token (EXNT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. ExNetwork Token has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $5,168.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,840.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.61 or 0.08997708 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00867193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017392 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022166 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.
ExNetwork Token Coin Profile
ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community.
ExNetwork Token Coin Trading
