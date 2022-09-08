Faceter Trading Up 3% This Week (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $201,109.32 and $136.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

