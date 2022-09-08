FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. State Street Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,827. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.75.

NYSE:FDS opened at $444.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $421.55 and its 200-day moving average is $407.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

