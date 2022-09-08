FairGame Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $935,133.08 and $369,589.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001599 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00100643 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. FairGame’s official website is fair.game.

FairGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars.

