Fanspel (FAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $239,326.00

Fanspel (FAN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Fanspel has a market capitalization of $12,825.30 and approximately $239,326.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fanspel coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fanspel has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,343.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022748 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00071558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00071787 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005870 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00086750 BTC.

Fanspel Coin Profile

Fanspel (FAN) is a coin. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net.

Buying and Selling Fanspel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fan360 project is a Blockchain-based platform for sports fans. It aims to provide users with an overview of everything that is happening with their favorite sports stars (social media, news, scores, and etc) in real time. The Fan360 intends to create a community where sports stars fans can contribute with related content and be rewarded with tokens, which can be used for purchasing tickets, other merchandise or a special experience available within the platform. FAN is an ERC20 utility that serves as a currency on the Fan360 platform. Users will be able to earn tokens for their contributions and redeem them for tickets, merchandise and special experiences on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fanspel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fanspel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

