Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Achieves $639.21 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Fantom has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $639.21 million and approximately $128.88 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,211.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004345 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005354 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038379 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00135010 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022904 BTC.
Fantom Coin Profile
Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fantom
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
