Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Achieves $639.21 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Fantom has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $639.21 million and approximately $128.88 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,211.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00135010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022904 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.