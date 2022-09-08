Farmland Protocol (FAR) Price Hits $0.0689 on Major Exchanges

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Farmland Protocol has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Farmland Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. Farmland Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $89,320.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Farmland Protocol

Farmland Protocol (CRYPTO:FAR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official website is www.farmland.finance. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi.

Buying and Selling Farmland Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Farmland is a decentralized cross-chain platform for DeFi farming and profit distribution.It applies innovative blockchain interoperability, smart aggregation, distribution technology, and DAO governance.TelegramWhitepaper”

