Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

