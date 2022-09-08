Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) Insider Sells A$308,007.92 in Stock

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC – Get Rating) insider Angus Geddes sold 350,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.62), for a total transaction of A$308,007.92 ($215,390.15).
Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Fat Prophets Funds Management Australia Pty. Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets of across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks using contrarian approach.
