F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Francesca Ecsery Acquires 580 Shares

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 857 ($10.36) per share, with a total value of £4,970.60 ($6,006.04).

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON FCIT opened at GBX 849 ($10.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 867.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 841.33. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 767.21 ($9.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 953 ($11.52). The company has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 490.75.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

F&C Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

