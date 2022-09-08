Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $53.89.

